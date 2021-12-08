Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,366 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $84,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after buying an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,818,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $168,190,000 after buying an additional 1,478,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,652,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $113,953,000 after buying an additional 1,313,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.5142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

