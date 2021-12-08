Weather Gauge Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on WEC. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

