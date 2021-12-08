Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.65 Million

Analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will announce $55.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.40 million and the lowest is $54.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $59.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $225.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $225.70 million to $226.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $226.95 million, with estimates ranging from $218.10 million to $235.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $56.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WASH. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4,590.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,556. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.43 and a 1 year high of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $947.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.26%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

