Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.09.

VOYA traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $63.41. 7,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,622. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.15 and a 200-day moving average of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $70.98.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

