Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Vocera Communications in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $57.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.41 and a beta of 0.32.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $134,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,734 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.