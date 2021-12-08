VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.51

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.59. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 99,484 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.