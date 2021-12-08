VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.190-$7.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.83 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.VMware also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.960-$1.960 EPS.

NYSE:VMW traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.78. 3,414,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,419. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $112.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of VMware from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VMware has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.18.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

