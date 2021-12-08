VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.59% from the company’s previous close.

VZIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

VZIO stock opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,398,396.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,374,256 shares of company stock valued at $28,592,282.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZIO. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 752.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,750,000 after purchasing an additional 721,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 501.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 534,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,762.1% during the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 507,154 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

