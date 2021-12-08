Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.00 ($20.22).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.70 ($15.39) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($16.85) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Vivendi stock traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during trading on Friday, hitting €11.40 ($12.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($18.93) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($27.94). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.93.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

