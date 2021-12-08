Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $223,880,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,566,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Visa by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after acquiring an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $207.37 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $399.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.