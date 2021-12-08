Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.40.

Shares of CNI opened at $131.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.99. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

