Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 2,100 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYL. TheStreet raised Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $524.06 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.80 and a 1-year high of $557.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $514.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total transaction of $2,303,538.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,921 shares of company stock worth $21,577,067. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

