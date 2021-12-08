Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $265.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.76 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

