Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,520,000 after buying an additional 1,197,398 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 384.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 253,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after buying an additional 201,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,323,000 after buying an additional 31,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 84.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -163.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

