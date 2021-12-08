Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 300 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $157.32 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.94 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.68. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $486,485.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

