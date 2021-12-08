Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Given New GBX 245 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 260 ($3.45) to GBX 245 ($3.25) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.32) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 229.78 ($3.05).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

VMUK stock opened at GBX 171.60 ($2.28) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 6.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 196.18. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 121.60 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.90).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.