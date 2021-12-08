Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Paul S. Walsh Purchases 5,000 Shares

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Director Paul S. Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VWE traded up 0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 10.69. 121,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,151. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 10.53.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VWE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth approximately $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,649,000.

VWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 14.25.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

