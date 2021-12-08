VIMworld Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. VIMworld has a market cap of $29.94 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058343 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000263 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

About VIMworld

VIMworld (VEED) is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.