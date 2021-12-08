Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.65

Versarien plc (LON:VRS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.65 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 26.20 ($0.35). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 27 ($0.36), with a volume of 436,753 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £52.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.65.

About Versarien (LON:VRS)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

