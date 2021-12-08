Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $50.44. 249,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,999,209. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.82.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.