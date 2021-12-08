Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 143,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 220,608 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $213.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

