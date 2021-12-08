Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 569 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $81.23 and a 1 year high of $111.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

