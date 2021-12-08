Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 276 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 57.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 107.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $148.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.65. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.24 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.51%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

