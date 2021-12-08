Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,544 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in APA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in APA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.85.

APA stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. APA had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 393.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

