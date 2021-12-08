Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,215,000 after buying an additional 262,424 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,085,000 after buying an additional 154,800 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,389.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 156,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after buying an additional 145,706 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,874,000 after buying an additional 124,174 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $85.15 and a 1 year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.