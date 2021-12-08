Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,027,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after buying an additional 1,769,917 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 3.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

