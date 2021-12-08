Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $333,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.29. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $58.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

