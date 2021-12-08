Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.690-$3.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $269.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $300.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.61. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $336.68.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,617 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

