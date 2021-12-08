Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of VEC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,769. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $501.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $459.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vectrus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vectrus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vectrus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

