Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.
Several analysts recently weighed in on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.
Shares of VEC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.75. 611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,769. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $501.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41.
In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 11,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total value of $579,075.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Hathaway sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $191,798.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vectrus by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vectrus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vectrus by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vectrus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vectrus
Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.
