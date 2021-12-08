Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lifted by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,239,000 after buying an additional 79,308 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $214,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.98. 165,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,727,903. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.