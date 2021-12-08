Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

