Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $429.91. 355,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230,658. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $333.77 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $417.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

