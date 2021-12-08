Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.27. 2,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,341. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.87 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

