Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Stock Position Trimmed by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.0% of Family Firm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.32. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,015. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.38. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $168.81 and a 12-month high of $217.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

