Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VYMI opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.