Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 61.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,875 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 243,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 774,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,619,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $235,000.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $93.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $92.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

