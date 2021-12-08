Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $320.24 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $239.41 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.25.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

