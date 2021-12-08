Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 545,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 26,320 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 286,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,340,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 23,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $140,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.