Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 134,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $50.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

