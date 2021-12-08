Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 113,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,349,353 shares.The stock last traded at $165.98 and had previously closed at $163.79.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,759,000 after acquiring an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,532,000 after acquiring an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,228,000 after acquiring an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

