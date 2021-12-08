VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,473 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 268,402 shares.The stock last traded at $20.02 and had previously closed at $20.37.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNM. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 335,455 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,059,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,811,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

