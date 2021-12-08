Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $54.05

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.05, but opened at $51.46. Valneva shares last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 342 shares.
A number of analysts have recently commented on VALN shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valneva in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.
