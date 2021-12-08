Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell Sells 335 Shares

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VMI traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.12. 834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $265.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.08 and a 200-day moving average of $240.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.0% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,495,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

