Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Vale by 336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.47.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

