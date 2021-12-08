V Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $245.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $146.91 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.71.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

