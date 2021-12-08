V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,831,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,049,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,450,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,012,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 900,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,636,000 after buying an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day moving average is $92.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.