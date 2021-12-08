V Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.44 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

