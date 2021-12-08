V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $46,099,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

