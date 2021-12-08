V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after purchasing an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $127,445,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 41.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,172,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $427,797,000 after acquiring an additional 344,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $434.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $437.36 and its 200 day moving average is $400.33. The company has a market capitalization of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $474.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.24.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

