V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 72,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.6% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 84,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average is $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

